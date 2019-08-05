The Kerrville Independent School District saw its test scores slip in writing and math, based on preliminary data from the state of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness. But the scores don’t tell the full story, district officials say.
WRITING TAKES A DIP
On the surface, 29% of Kerrville students do not meet grade level expectations when it comes to writing, according to the state data. KISD Associate Superintendent Heather Engstrom, who oversees curriculum for the district, said the results are complicated by the fact that previously the state didn’t teach or test writing or reading together. That’s expected to change in the next school year, not just locally, but across the state.
“From kindergarten through the eight grade (reading and writing) are taught separately,” Engstrom said.
Kerrville, like many districts, is also home to many students where English is not their primary language, but Engstrom stressed there is room for improvement.
“The written part is the last part of language acquisition,” Engstrom said. “We have a lot of students from non-English speaking households. So, that’s the last part they will accomplish, but beyond that, if they’re not strong readers, there’s a correlation that they are not strong writers.”
In reading, KISD students improved 2% over the 2018 scores with 81% approaching grade level, and 53% meeting grade level targets.
ACROSS THE STATE
Kerrville’s numbers were better than state averages and the district has strong accountability measures in other areas, including high school graduation rates.
HOW TO IMPROVE
As part of its 2021 Vision, a plan developed by the district, teachers are focused on strong literacy and math skills. Those skills include pairing reading and writing and skills, which would better align with future state-based standards.
When it comes to math there were some dips in, algebraic readiness, especially among fourth graders, but 86% of district students approach grade level when it comes to math skills.
WHERE’S THE STRENGTH
Science seems to be the thing in KISD, with 90% of students approaching grade level, and 69% at grade level. Science was the highest performing category among reading, math, writing and social studies.
