Carolynn Hall Cobbs
Services Feb. 15
SAN ANTONIO — A celebration of the life of Carolynn Hall Cobbs, ??, a longtime resident of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at a San Antonio assisting living home, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at University Presbyterian Church in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases in San Antonio.
Quentin Inks Franklin
Services at a later date
HOUSTON — A military service for Quentin Inks Franklin, 88, formerly of Ingram, who died Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston, will be held in the spring, followed by burial at the Houston National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a veteran or pet organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Services, Houston, www.millerfuneral.com.
Leah Ray McCraw (House)
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Leah Ray McCraw (House), 68, of Kerrville, who died
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020,
will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville with Pastor Del Way officiating.
A private burial with family will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.