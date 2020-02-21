The Mt. Olive Church Women’s Mission will sponsor a bake sale to help fund the work the group does through the church. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in front of EntertainMart, 501 Main St.
The public is encouraged to stop by and support the work of the Women’s Mission.
