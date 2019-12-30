Jan Davidson
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Jane Davidson, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, December 28, 2019, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Lori Lynne Faulkner
Services pending
ROCKDALE — Services for Lori Lynne Faulkner, 56, of Rockdale, who died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Rockdale, are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
