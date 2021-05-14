THREE RIVERS - The Harper Longhorns took another step towards extending their season in the baseball playoffs Thursday night.
Ethan Crawford, Gray Porter, Zane Schubert and Walker Green had two RBIs Thursday night leading the Longhorns to a 11-0 victory over Port Aransas in Three Rivers.
"It was a long trip down to Three Rivers and the kids handled the long travel really well," Harper Coach Scott Lake said. "They were ready to play and did a great job executing every part of the game. Extremely proud of them."
Newt Eaheart pitched a stellar game for the Longhorns. He pitched a shutout victory and struck out six batters for Harper.
Crawford and Schubert hit triples and Green had a double to pace the Longhorns. Green went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Jackson Davis showed off his speed and stole two bases. Whyatt Cottle added another stolen base in the win.
Defensively, Dalton Brown and Bryson Lake fielded double plays to prevent Port Aransas from scoring runs.
