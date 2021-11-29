A U.S. Army veteran and medical doctor from Laredo seeks to represent Kerrville in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ricardo Villarreal, who’s lived in San Antonio for the past 17 years, formally filed to run in the March 1 Democratic Primary Election. He seeks to oust incumbent Chip Roy, who filed to run for the House District 21 seat as a Republican.
“I have had the privilege to work for common purposes and goals throughout my career with people from different disciplines, backgrounds and values,” said Villarreal on his campaign website. “I want to continue working with folks with different perspectives and ideologies because we all want to make things better at the end of the day. I stand for good education, good health care and good jobs for all Americans. We can have different opinions, but we can have a common goal: we all do better when we all work together.”
Villarreal’s website describes him as “the proud son of a farmer and a Mexican immigrant.” He’s also a husband and father of two boys.
His campaign priorities include addressing “health inequities” resulting from “systemic, avoidable and unjust social and economic policies and practices,” according to his website.
“Where we live or work should not dictate how long we live,” reads his website.
Villarreal also wants to address homelessness among military veterans and enhance veterans’ access to mental and behavioral care and services, expanding their integration into society and improving their opportunities to succeed, according to the website.
“Immigration reform and justice” is “a personal issue” for Villarreal due to his personal history, and he’s in favor of immigration reform, in his words.
“We can’t have an immigration process designed to discriminate and favor some,” reads his website. “Grandstanding, having photo ops at the border and constantly complaining about immigrants is futile if we do not solve the root causes of the problems.”
Villarreal argues border security is an issue separate from immigration.
“I know the border; I was born, raised in Laredo, and my father’s ranch was on the Nuevo Laredo side with riverfront access to the Rio Grande. Border security is a complex issue, and a wall is a simple solution to a complicated problem that does not work,” Villarreal says on the website. “We have drug and human trafficking into the country while guns and money are leaving in the opposite direction. We need to have the infrastructure, technology and sufficient manpower in law enforcement to inspect what comes into the country and what leaves.”
