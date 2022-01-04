High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry across the Hill Country with no precipitation in the forecast through Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer across the region overnight tonight.
Lows range from 34 to 39 degrees across the Hill Country. Some locations could see patchy frost in low lying areas by daybreak. Light west winds prevail overnight.
WARMER TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY
West winds will keep the Hill Country very dry. West winds typically promote warmer afternoon highs. That will be the case Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70's. Models range from 72 to 76 degrees for a daytime high Wednesday afternoon.
HIGH CLOUDS WEDNESDAY NIGHT, COLD FRONT LATE
Fair skies are expected across the area Wednesday night. A few high clouds are possible overnight.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 30's most of the night, however, a cold front moves across the area close to daybreak. This brings north winds and a cooler airmass across the area early Wednesday morning.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER THURSDAY
Thursday features mostly sunny skies and cooler daytime highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph. Elevated fire dangers exist Thursday due to dry air and gusty winds along with the ongoing drought conditions.
VERY COLD THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
Fair skies and excellent radiational cooling conditions bring a hard freeze across the area Thursday night through Friday morning.
Lows range from 18 to 24 degrees across the local area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.