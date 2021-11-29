Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd who was died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Greg Abbott has officially put his hat into the ring for Texas governor.
Abbott filed through a petition on Nov. 23, after gathering more than 20,000 signatures.
“I want you to know that I’m running for reelection to protect and secure our border,” Abbott said ina video published to YouTube on Nov. 23. “I’m running for reelection to support our police officers in the great state of Texas. And I’m running to ensure that Texas remains a job-creation machine leading the United States in job opportunities. Working together, we will keep Texas the best state in the United States of America.”
Abbott was first elected governor in 2014 after logging more years as state attorney general than any previous officeholder. Before his term as the state AG, which lasted 2002-2015, Abbott served on the state supreme court and as a Harris County district judge.
Others vying for the Republican nomination for governor include Daniel Harrison, Donald Huffines, Chad Prather and Allen West, who will go up against one another and Abbott in the March 1 Republican Primary.
Announced gubernatorial candidates in the March 1 Democratic Primary include Beto O’Rourke, Michael Cooper, Larry Baggett and Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert.
Other announced gubernatorial candidates include Delilah Barrios, Green Party, and Patrick Wynne, Reform Party.
