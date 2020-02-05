Kerrville man accused of sex offender violation

 

Kerrville man on parole accused of felony drug possession

 

Kerrville man under indictment accused of DWI

 

Kerrville woman with pending felony DWI charge accused of drug dealing

 

Kerrville man on parole accused of sex offender violation

 

Kerrville man jailed 17 times accused of dealing cocaine twice

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.