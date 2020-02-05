Recent felony arrests include people accused of meth, sex offender violations, DWI Staff report | news@dailytimes.com Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerrville man accused of sex offender violation Kerrville man on parole accused of felony drug possession Kerrville man under indictment accused of DWI Kerrville woman with pending felony DWI charge accused of drug dealing Kerrville man on parole accused of sex offender violation Kerrville man jailed 17 times accused of dealing cocaine twice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture - February 2020 Hill Country Culture - February 2020 Upcoming Events Feb 5 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Feb 5, 2020 CST Feb 5 A Course in Miracles Wed, Feb 5, 2020 CST Feb 12 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Feb 12, 2020 CST Feb 12 A Course in Miracles Wed, Feb 12, 2020 CST TRENDING NOW Paul Anderson: Kerrville restaurants, grocery stores leave much to be desired Menard meth dealer gets prison Tivy football in 6-team district after UIL realignment Snap judgment: Informal survey keeps telling the same story on Kerrville housing Strong work ethic fueling Harper girls basketball's success Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What grocery store would you like to see come to Kerrville? There's been some grousing about the state of food in the greater Kerrville area. So, we wanted to find out if people are interested in other choices when it comes to buying groceries even if we really love "That Green Sauce" from H-E-B. You voted: Kroger Trader Joes Sprouts Natural Grocers Aldi Albertsons Nope, I'm fine with H-E-B WalMart is good for me Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.