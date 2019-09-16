Ricardo J. Villagomez, born 1933, “Rick,” “R.J.,” “Mr. V,” age 85, passed away peacefully and went home on September 15, 2019. Born in Donna, Texas, he moved to Kerrville, Texas, and worked at Kerrville VA Hospital.
He graduated from Kingville High School in 1952 and lettered on the varsity football for the Brahmas.
He was a professional photographer, charter member of the Knights of Columbus of Kerrville, coached Little League baseball and was a board member of Catholic Life Insurance.
He was in the U.S. Army from July 13, 1954, to May 31, 1956. He received his associates degree at Saint Phillips College 1956-58.
In 1961, he began his X-ray career at the VA Hospital in Kerrville, Texas.
After 35 years of service, he retired as chief of X-ray at the VA Kerrville Hospital in 1996
He married Hermila Villagomez on Aug. 25, 1963, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage on Aug. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mila Villagomez; son, Rick Villagomez; daughter, Roxi Taylor significant other Dalton Southern; son, Roger Villagomez and significant other Miz Rios; daughter Rachel Norris and husband Donnie Norris. Surviving grand-children are Darian Norris, Jada Norris, Niki Taylor and Tony Villagomez. Surviving sisters are Hilda Covarrubias, Kingsville, Texas, Irma Arrendondo, Austin, Texas, Chris Pena, Brownsville, Texas, Betty Ramirez, McKinney, Texas, and Binky Martinez, Corpus Christi, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Roserary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
