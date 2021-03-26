Lawyers never learn. Abbott, Patrick and Paxton must get their noses out of their college law books and do what’s right for the state of Texas. They must protect the citizens of Texas, secure the borders. They are not exercising the full rights a state has in protecting itself. Sabotage of border security is a Sorous/Biden (sic) attempt to weaken the great state of Texas and ultimately destroy the United States.
The governor should close the border. States have considerable rights as given in the U.S. constitution. A governor certainly has the right to say who comes into the state, running loose and immune to state laws. Close the border, barricade the highways, enlist the combined forces of all state law enforcement, patrol the remote areas on horseback and deputize 1,000 volunteers. Advise the border patrol to step aside, as we are now taking control of the Texas border.
Commerce and trade should not influence the governor’s action as they have in the past. Do what is right and suffer the consequences later. No governor has ever gone to jail for protecting his state.
Jim Evans, Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.