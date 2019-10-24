On Nov. 23, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was expected to be a guest at Vice President Lyndon Johnson’s ranch in Johnson City, where the president was to be presented with a painting from Texas artist Porfirio Salinas.
The presentation never happened.
Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas the day before, leaving the art to never be given to the president.
After Kennedy’s assassination, the landscape painting eventually was acquired by a private collector, but now the piece is on the market again. It will be up for auction in Austin next month.
The painting, a landscape titled “Rocky Creek,” is valued between $75,000 and $125,000, and is a scene depicting the Texas Hill Country.
Salinas was one of Johnson’s friends and was his favorite artist. His works hang in the Texas Governor’s Mansion and in the Texas State House, along with museums around the state.
“Porfirio Salinas was a landscape artist recognized for his depictions of the Texas Hill Country in springtime,” a press release from the Austin Auction Gallery states. “He was one of the first Mexican American artists to become nationally recognized for his paintings.”
The “Rocky Creek” painting will be auctioned by Austin Auction Gallery on Nov. 16-17.
Another Salinas work, one depicting a field of bluebonnets, will be auctioned off at the same time, along with numerous works owned by the descendants of the King Ranch.
