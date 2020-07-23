A tropical storm is forecast to reach the Texas coast on Saturday and may result in rainfall locally, according to the National Weather Service.
A NWS advisory issued this morning states that on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being little confidence and 5 being very confident, the likelihood of 1.5-2 inches of rain in the Kerrville area Friday night through Monday is considered a 3.
"Rainfall forecasts are likely to evolve over the next couple of days," states the advisory.
