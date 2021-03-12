Ingram ump makes his last call at the plate

INGRAM — There is a time for everything. Sometimes, life events happen unexpectedly. A person can find themselves in the right place at exactly the right time.
Which is what happened to Thomas Hon, of Ingram.
50 YEARS AGO
Hon found himself sitting in the stands, watching a Little League baseball game as a spectator, when one of the coaches told the fans the game would be canceled unless they found someone who could umpire.
Hon simply stood up and volunteered.
“I did it out of necessity,” Hon reflected. “They needed an umpire, or the game could not be played.”
When he accepted that day, a lifelong experience was set in motion.
LITTLE LEAGUE TO HIGH SCHOOL
In the beginning, he umpired games in the areas around Jourdanton and San Antonio, where he grew up. For the next 50 years, Hon would umpire for Little League baseball and softball teams across South Texas, to include baseball at the middle and high school levels.
When softball was introduced at the high schools in 1992, Hon began umpiring those games, as well.
OFFICIATING FOOTBALL GAMES
Hon took on the additional responsibility of officiating football games over the years, for a total of 32 years at the high school and college levels. Most of his time at the collegiate level was spent officiating Division III games.
WORKING THE CHAINS
A career highlight was Hon’s time working the chains at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, which became an annual football event, starting in 1993.
Hon worked the chains at the very beginning and continued doing so until 2004, when he retired from football officiating due to medical reasons.
JOE PATERNO
Hon worked the Alamo Bowl game between Penn State and Texas A&M on Dec. 28, 1999.
Penn State came into the game ranked No. 13 in the country, and Texas A&M was ranked No. 18.
Before the game began, Hon had been told that Joe Paterno, former head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions, did not like talking to anyone, including members of the media or officials.
“I really wanted to get an autograph from him and decided to ask him since he was right there next to me,” Hon said as he grinned. “Well, Joe Paterno refused to give me an autograph.”
FEISTY FANS AND COACHES
Hon’s long history of being an umpire led him to a few heated discussions. Most of the time, Hon simply brushed it off and let the game proceed.
“I never ejected a coach,” Hon said. “I did eject a kid who threw a punch on the baseball field once, but I had no choice but to do that.”
Hon recalled a funny coaching moment while working a football game in San Antonio one year.
“One of the players came up to me and said, The coach wants to talk to you.’ The coach came out to say, ‘Look, I’m just here to make it look like I am ranting and raving about a bad call because the athletic boosters are watching and I want to make an impression on them, so if you could just make it look like we are arguing, I would appreciate it.’ So, we had a heated discussion about something completely made up and argued about nothing on the field for several seconds before going back to the game, pretending to be visibly upset with each other,” Hon said.
END OF AN ERA
Hon’s first umpiring experience came out of necessity, filling a need in that very first game situation. And he would fill that need in the many years that followed.
Now, at 77 years old, the time has come for another decision.
“You simply know when it’s time,” Hon said quietly. “It was time to retire.”
It wasn’t a decision that came easily, he said, like the first time he walked out on the field to umpire a game.
With that, Hon decided to hang up the umpire’s gear he’s carried with him to each game.
“Sure, I’ll miss doing it,” Hon said. “How can you not miss that? But I like to carve, and I make pens out of wood. So, I’ll still be busy doing that.”
Learn more about his new hobby on Facebook at “Pens By Hon.”
