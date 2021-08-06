Peterson Regional Medical Center reported Friday the number of admitted cases for COVID-19 has dropped by one, for a total of 22 patients. All 22 of them are unvaccinated, according to PRMC.
There are 28 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kerr County, and according to county records, 26 of the 28 new cases are unvaccinated as well. PRMC highly recommends anyone who has not had the vaccine makes plans to get it. They are available at pharmacies across the county.
As a reminder, no child under the age of 16 will be allowed entry into the hospital at this time, and masks continue to be required by all medical staff, visitors, guests, and non-medical staff.
CLINICS SCHEDULED
The Kerrville Independent School District will be offering a free back to school COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Tivy High School gym. It will be administered by the Texas Military Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to people ages 12 and up and is available to staff, students and families who reside in Kerrville. The second dose is scheduled for Sept. 4. In order to ensure enough vaccines are available at the clinic, preregistration is required. Go to www.kerrvilleisd.net for more information and to register for the vaccination.
Schreiner University is also sponsoring a free vaccination clinic, scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. It will be at the Mountaineer Fitness Center on the Schreiner campus at 2100 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen vaccines will be available. It is free, and no insurance is required. Registration is required, so go to www.signupgenius.com/go/phr8-schreiner, or call the Texas Department of State Health Services at 210-949-2000.
The second shot for the vaccine will be scheduled while at the clinic.
