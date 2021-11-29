The owner of a rental cabin in Comfort has been accused of making secret video recordings of tenants for more than a year.
Investigators with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating owner A Jay Allee in July after a guest at the cabin reported finding a hidden camera in the master bedroom, according to a press release from the agency. Investigators “recovered evidence indicating Allee has been secretly videotaping guests staying at his cabin for over a year, possibly longer,” according to the release.
Allee was arrested Nov. 20, and released on bonds totalling $600,000. He was charged with four felony counts of invasive video recording; each charge represents a separate complainant.
“CID (Criminal Investigations Division) investigators continue to work to identify additional victims found in the evidence recovered in this investigation and additional charges against Allee are expected,” reads the release.
Allee operates a bed and breakfast rental cabin under the name Cielito Lindo in Comfort, according to the release.
“If anyone has any information of any individual who may have stayed at the Cielito Lindo rental cabin from May 2020 through July 2021, we encourage them to contact Lt. Butch Matjeka, KCSO CID, 830-331-8836,” reads the release.
