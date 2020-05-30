Since many residents of Kerr County and surrounding areas have recently been staying home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, they’ve missed their usual forms of entertainment. Read on to find out how some have brought music and film experiences to their living rooms.
From drama to country music
Meredith Hensley said that she and her husband, Monte, have been binge-watching an exciting series called “Outlander” on Netflix. This seems to be a never-ending series. Meredith said, “The show has five seasons, so there is a lot to see.” (Only three seasons of this show are currently available on Netflix; the rest have premiered on Starz.)
The series is based on a book about a WWII combat nurse who is mysteriously transported back to 1743 in Scotland, where she is kidnapped by a group of Highlanders. Meredith said that one reason she likes the series is that her grandfather was Scottish.
For a change of pace, the Hensleys also watched the living room concert performed by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. “He is so funny,” Meredith said.
The Hensleys obviously have an appreciation for a wide variety of music. Meredith is a classical pianist and music director at a church in Kerrville.
Van Cliburn piano competition canceled, but not forgotten
Karen Burkett said that she and her husband, Mike, have been watching performances from previous Cliburn piano competitions. Although the 2020 competition has been canceled, the Cliburn organization is not letting any grass grow under their feet. Directors of the nonprofit group have created a lot of at-home programming, including programs for children. Details can be found here. Karen said that she and Mike have been enjoying watch parties on Wednesday and Saturday that showcase previous Cliburn piano competitions.
The Burketts, who moved to Kerrville from Fort Worth several years ago, spend a lot of time working with Kerr Connect, a ride service run by volunteer drivers, and they are still working with this on a limited basis during the quarantine.
Another Kerrville resident had already purchased tickets for the 2020 Cliburn concerts in May. For Marie Brown, this was to be the highlight of a nine-day trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth area that would also include visiting friends and relatives as well as favorite restaurants.
“At the very beginning of March, it became apparent that I could not make this trip,” Marie said. “So I canceled my ticket order even before the announcement of cancellation.”
Shortly thereafter, she discovered that she could watch the last three concerts of the 2019 competition on PBS, three nights in a row. “This was very interesting programming because they went to countries all over the world to meet the top six pianists and visited them at their homes,” she said. “I felt like it was such a gift because I was sad about having to cancel this year’s trip.”
Exploring the Past
Old movies seem to be as popular with Hill Country residents as some of the newer releases. Teresa Klemcke, who lives in Bandera, said, “Old movies from the ’30s and ’40s are my favorites. I love Humphrey Bogart movies and even silent movies from the ’20s, found on the Turner Classic Movie channel.”
She added that watching these old movies is somewhat of a history lesson. “I like to see the furniture, cars and fashions from my grandmother's time. I have some of her antiques from that era,” she said. “It's also interesting to hear expressions that she used that always sounded so quaint, but in that day, it was the way everyone talked.
Doug Hug, of Camp Verde, is another fan of movies from the past. He said, “I’ve been enjoying some old classics including ‘Mrs. Miniver,’ a story of an English family’s courage during World War II, and a 1948 adventure classic, ‘Lost Gold of the Sierra Madre,’ with Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston.” On the lighter side, he also likes “Cheaper by the Dozen,” a 1950 film about a couple with 12 children.
Out in Hunt, Georgia Roth said that she and her son “are obsessed with watching ‘Longmire’ on Netflix.” This is a series about Walt Longmire, a sheriff in fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, who is assisted by staff, friends and his daughter in investigating major crimes within his jurisdiction.
Georgia also said that she has enjoyed watching the London Ballet’s presentation of “Broken Wings.” The costumes in this production are very colorful and most unusual.
In Bandera, Tim Lutman and wife, Michelle, have been watching a lot of shows on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. They are fans of British television programs. “We’ve been re-watching ‘Doc Martin’ for fun,” he said. This is a British television medical comedy drama series. Another favorite is “DCI Banks,” a British television crime drama.
“For music,” Tim said, “I just play my guitar and sing a few songs.”
