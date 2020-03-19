KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Mildred A. Washburn, 84, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
