Some of the world’s best skeet shooters are in Kerrville, and they are led by an Olympic legend

Kim Rhode was 16 when she heard the national anthem being played in an Olympic venue for the first time.
On the podium that day in 1996, Rhode was receiving what would be the first of three gold medals over the course of six Olympics, and this morning she begins a quest for a seventh trip to the summer games.
The first phase of the U.S. Olympic Trials for skeet shooting starts at 10 a.m. today at Kerrville’s Hill Country Shooting Sports Center.
In those six Olympics, Rhode has medaled each time. She’s among the top 100 Olympic champions of all time in terms of medal count, but no one has accomplished what’s she done by medaling in six consecutive Olympics.
“I don’t think you just wake up one morning and say ‘Hey, I’m going to go for seven,’” Rhode said of her Olympic journey. “I think it’s something that happens over time. It’s like a process; you start off with one, and then pretty soon there is another one, and then time flies by.”
If she has her way, the 40-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy will continue competing through 2028, when the Olympics return to Los Angeles.
Based on her current
No. 2 world ranking, there’s little reason to doubt that Rhode isn’t capable of realizing that goal.
“Each Olympics is unique and exciting,” Rhode said. “Each one brings its own twist to the Olympics.”
The 2020 Games will be in Tokyo — the first time since 1960 — and just the third time the Summer Olympics have been held in Asia.
Shooting sports is the Olympic event that draws one of the largest and most complete international fields.
As a 16-year-old, Rhode won gold in the double trap competition in Atlanta. She later won gold in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and in the 2012 Games in London.
On the range today, Rhode is up against a wildly talented field of young women, including five ranked in the top 30 in the world. Rhode, who has won 32 international competitions during her career, will face stiff competition from No. 6-ranked Caitlin Connor. There’s also a logjam of talent after Connor, with world-ranked competitors Dania Jo Vizzi, Amber English, Samantha Simonton and Austen Smith.
“Shooting as a whole, women are on the rise in this sport,” Rhode said. “It shows what the shooting sports really focus on. We’ve been focusing on for years to get more women and more youth into the sport.”
The second phase of the competition will take place next February and March in Tucson, Arizona.
The men’s competition is equally stacked and is also led by a former gold medalist in Vincent Hancock, who won in 2008 and 2012.
For Rhode, however, this is a competition with herself.
On the range, she says wants to encourage others, but after 24 years of competing at the highest level, it’s a battle against herself nearly every time.
