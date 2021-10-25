The three women who resigned last week from the City of Ingram released a statement saying their departures had nothing to do with pending civil litigation but were the result of a hostile work environment.
“They valued their jobs and their customers but could not continue to work under the hostile work conditions created by the current administration,” reads a letter delivered to The Kerrville Daily Times along with copies of the former employees’ resignation letters.
Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider confirmed last week that City Secretary Stephanie Breckenridge, Municipal Court Clerk April Sublett and Finance Clerk Sheila Sanders resigned Oct. 21, and didn’t come into work the next day.
Sanders was with the city for seven years, Sublett for five and a half years and Breckenridge for almost 14 years, according to the letter, which also made the claim that they suffered retaliation for voicing “their concerns about such confrontational working conditions.” The letter doesn’t include any details about specific incidents.
Rider confirmed Monday that the employees left after a supervisor was appointed to oversee their work at City Hall.
“I am resigning effective immediately and for just cause,” reads Breckenridge’s resignation letter. “On several occasions I have reported the ongoing turmoil created by the Chief of Police. I previously reported this to the Mayor and a couple Council Members. Now in retaliation the Council and Mayor have voted to put the Chief of Police position over all departments where I must report to her. Without being further subjected to harassment, intimidation and bullying I can no longer be productive in my current position."
Sanders, in her resignation letter, claims “there is a lot of favoritism within the current City Administration.”
“I expressed my concerns regarding the treatment I receive from a coworker to both the Mayor and Councilman Hawkins,” reads Sanders’ letter. “Later that same day at the city council meeting, they gave the co-worker I had expressed concerns about supervision over my day-to-day operations and authority to discipline me if needed. I feel this is in retaliation for me speaking my concerns. I now feel I’m in a hostile work environment and for my mental and physical health, I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately.”
In Sublett’s letter, she thanks the city for giving her the opportunity to work for the city and with Breckenridge and Sanders, “who have been absolutely amazing.”
“But due to recent events after expressing my concerns to the mayor regarding (a) hostile approach from another co-worker that happened on October 14th, from another department, that co-worker was given authority over me, and I feel like this is retaliation for standing up for myself. I now feel like I work in a hostile workplace. I feel I have been physically and mentally and emotionally traumatized due to the recent events. I am unable to eat or sleep properly since then and since Tuesdays (sic) October 19th City Council meeting it has gotten worse.”
Rider was asked Monday morning to respond to the allegations in the former employees’ letters. She released the following statement Monday afternoon:
“The City determined it would be a benefit to the City of Ingram and our secretarial staff
at City Hall to require and provide advanced training to the staff, better equipping them to handle their responsibilities, as well as having a supervisor to manage day-to-day operations at City Hall. As a result, Chief Carol Twiss’s duties were expanded by the City Council to include
managing day-to-day operations of all City personnel.
“The secretarial staff was then told that training would be provided to them as well as
opportunities to learn from peers from other cities across Texas, and, to encourage learning and
participation, that upon completion of the training programs bonuses would be paid based on the new certifications achieved by staff.
“The secretarial staff chose to resign the following day.”
