A lawsuit is expected to be filed early this week by attorneys representing the families of people who police said died as a result of injuries sustained Oct. 23 at a drag racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
“They buried their child over the weekend,” said Jon Clark, an attorney representing the parents of 6-year-old Daniel Trujillo-Jones. “I mean, you could only imagine — probably every parent’s worst nightmare, to lose a child and to be there to see it.”
Those who died from injuries sustained from the crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Louis Schreiner Field included Daniel Trujillo-Jones, 6, Santiago Martinez, 8, and Rebecca Cedillo, 46, according to the Kerrville Police Department, which is conducting an investigation into the incident.
Clark is with the law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, which has offices in several Texas locations including Austin.
The firm of Shawn C. Brown represents the Martinez family and Cedillo, who was Santiago Martinez’s aunt.
Brown said he was expecting to file the lawsuit Monday or Tuesday, and Clark said he’ll join his clients to the suit at a later date.
Civil litigation involves a discovery process whereby the court orders various documents to be produced and testimony to be made. Clark and Brown said this process should help illuminate what happened Oct. 23.
“One of the primary reasons to file the suit is to try to determine what happened here and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Clark said.
Clark said Daniel’s father, Chance Jones, who also sustained injuries in the crash, had been released from the hospital but was just readmitted. Jones’ injuries turned out to be more severe than initially thought, Clark said.
Jones’ girlfriend, Katy Walls, also was injured in the crash, Clark said. Jones and Walls have a 3-month old daughter together, and Walls has a young son from a previous relationship. Jones was able to get these two children out of the way before the car reached them, Clark said.
“Surgery went well on pelvis bone,” reads an Oct. 26 social media post from Walls. “Looking at 6 to 12 weeks of bed rest (3 months). Going to try to get transferred closer to home, instead of SA.”
Walls’ post goes on to say that she’s trying to look at the bright side and is “beyond grateful” that Chance is able to be home with their child. Her post dates from before Chance went back into the hospital.
“Thank you all for your continuous prayers for me and my family,” Walls posted.
One of the defendants in the lawsuit is expected to be Flyin' Diesel Performance & Offroad, and its owner, Ross Dunagon, who organized the drag racing event with the official blessing of the City of Kerrville, Kerr County and the airport board.
Multiple witnesses have said there were no barriers beyond the finish line at the Oct. 23 race. The crash took place beyond the finish line.
“I feel like this tragedy could have been avoided had they extended the barriers beyond the finish line,” Brown said. “Common sense tells you (that) when you go through the finish line, your car doesn’t stop immediately. Had they put barriers or told spectators not to sit beyond the barriers, I feel like this could have been avoided.”
Other defendants in the lawsuit could be the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd, and another individual who owned the vehicle, Brown said. The suit will be filed in Bexar County, he said.
He hadn’t determined whether the city or county would be named as defendants, because government entities enjoy legal immunity to some extent.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, on Oct. 25, asked that all flags in the city limits be lowered to half staff that week “in memory of the two children who lost their lives at Saturday’s tragic auto accident at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.” Cedillo’s death was announced later that week.
“Our hearts are broken by this tragic turn of events,” Blackburn said in a statement.
Flyin' Diesel Performance & Offroad also expressed condolences.
“We are devastated by the tragic accident that occurred Oct. 23, at our Airport Race Wars event,” the company said in a statement.
The business listed the following gofundme.com pages on its website and Facebook page:
Santiago Martinez: https://bit.ly/3vOSIno
Rebecca Cedillo: https://bit.ly/3vKXoKS
Katy Walls: https://bit.ly/3b9suCn
Chance Jones: https://bit.ly/3GkdtMy
Daniel Trujillo-Jones: https://bit.ly/3bclMvn
Previous coverage of the crash can be read at https://bit.ly/3msjrDj.
