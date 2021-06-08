A pesky low pressure system responsible for showers and isolated thunderstorms the past few days has moved to the north and east.
Despite very high humidity values, no meaningful precipitation is in the forecast.
Morning low clouds develop overnight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70's. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
MUGGY WEDNESDAY
Low clouds start the day off. A few locations could experience light drizzle before noon.
Skies become mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. High temperatures climb into the lower 90's.
South winds prevail at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
Models are not showing thunderstorm activity across the Hill Country Wednesday.
There are signs that an isolated storm or two could develop towards San Angelo and drift across the region late in the evening. If this happens, most models suggest this will die out before reaching Kerrville.
HUMID WEDNESDAY NIGHT
It sounds like a broken record, but low clouds redevelop overnight with lows in the lower 70's. Low clouds redevelop during the late night and early morning hours.
