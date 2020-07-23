An Ingram woman on parole and a Kerrville man on the sex offender registry are in the county jail on felony drug-dealing charges.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Luke Flores and Patricia Lynn Garces today and accused them of manufacturing or delivering 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. Their bonds hadn’t been set as of this morning.
Garces, born in 1981, has been arrested 22 times since 2000, according to jail records. She has a pending class B misdemeanor stemming from accusations she possessed less than 2 ounces of the drug on March 1, 2018. Garces was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 on one evidence tampering charge and two counts of possessing less than 1 gram of meth. She’d been given a chance to avoid prison by completing probation, but she admitted to violating probation. She’s on parole until 2021, according to county records.
Garces also was put on probation in 2015 for state jail felony theft, but violated it eight months later and was sentenced to nine months in prison. She’s served jail time, probation, and paid fines after pleading guilty or no contest to misdemeanors, including driving without a valid license, marijuana possession twice, theft by check $20-$500, and theft of property $50-$500 twice.
Flores, born in 1991, has been arrested 10 times since 2009. He must register as a sex offender for life due to a 2011 conviction on the charge of indecency with a child by contact, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the crime. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2016 on two counts of failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements. Flores has been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession twice.
