It’s the dawn of a new decade, but first, Kerrville citizens must send out the 2010s with a worthy farewell and a new year celebration. For those who might not have the 2020 vision to make plans ahead of schedule due to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, below are some nearby events to welcome the new year with a little razzle dazzle.
New Year’s Eve Pajama Party
7 p.m.-midnight at the Lazy Days Canteen at Roddy Tree Ranch Resort. Live music from Lyla Moura, Ukulyla, opening for the Bedrockers. Music begins at 8 p.m., and breakfast tacos and champagne mimosas will be served at 11 p.m. Snacks are available all night. 820 Texas 39, Ingram. Call to buy tickets and reserve your table. 830-367-2871, roddytree.com.
New Year’s Eve Party at the Inn Pub
8 p.m.-1 a.m. Come ring in the new year at the Inn Pub. $20 tickets include: party favors, live music featuring Bret Mullins, a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast and midnight breakfast tacos. Reservations required. 830-895-5000, www.innofthehills.com.
Pier 27 River Lounge and 8 Ball Pizzeria New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m.-1 a.m. Wear your best 1920s attire and party by the river 1920s style with party favors and free champagne at midnight. 1521 Junction Highway. 830-896-7437.
Downtown Fredricksburg’s Countdown to 2020
Kids’ events 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and all-ages event from 9 p.m. -12:30 a.m. Visit downtown Fredericksburg for games and activities, food, music and a ball drop at 6 p.m. All-ages event will include live music from Groove Night, food and a midnight ball drop. www.fbgtx.org.
New Year’s Eve USO Style Hangar Dance
Hosted by the Hangar Hotel and Conference Center and Lone Star Swing Orchestra. Swing dance lessons will be from 8 to 9 p.m. and local Bill Smallwood and The Lonestar Orchestra will play from
9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $60 per person and include a champagne toast, party favors and black-eyed peas and cornbread at midnight. Wear your best 1940s attire for the costume contest with prizes from The Fredericksburg Brewing Company, The Fredericksburg Herb Farm or a two-night stay at The Hangar Hotel. 155 Airport Road, Fredericksburg. 830-997-9990, Hangarhotel.com.
