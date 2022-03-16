Thirty photos of Kerrville from 1940 to 1960 are on display at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center. The exhibit opens today and runs through April 16.
“This look back in time captures buildings and businesses 60 to 80-plus years ago on Earl Garrett Street, Sidney Baker Street, Water Street and other locations,” reads a press release from the Kerr County Historical Commission. “The advertising section of the Schreiner Institute yearbook, The Recall, provided the source for the photos.”
The opening reception will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at KACC, 228 Earl Garrett St. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
The exhibit was organized by Francelle Collins, and Cathy Carden Henry provided access to the yearbooks.
The KACC is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
ABOUT THE HISTORICAL COMMISSION
The Kerr County Historical Commission was organized in October 1975, and its members are appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
“The work of the commission focuses on preservation of the historical heritage of the county: identifying historical buildings, sites or cemeteries and recording and explaining information regarding the history of the county,” reads a press release from the commission, which has a website atwww.co.kerr.tx.us/historical.
