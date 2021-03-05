The Kerrville Farmers Market is in full swing this year, following the 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can browse and get their fill of produce, microgreens, fresh meat, mushrooms, roasted coffee and even fire-roasted pizza.
Instead of shutting down completely last year, Katye Graham, one of the founders of the Kerrville Farmers Market, said they set up curbside pickup. This was to make sure local producers could still sell their products and residents could still get fresh, locally grown foods.
In 2021, however, area farmers are ready to set out their wares with all the sites, sounds and smells on the grounds of the A.C. Schreiner building along Water Street in downtown Kerrville.
And some are especially eager to replant after the damage from Winter Storm Uri.
“Two of them were hit the hardest in the storm, because they’re crops can’t handle weather like that for a long time,” Graham said.
The Kerrville Farmers Market focuses on providing a venue for “locally and seasonally sourced” products, and it does that while providing an experience. That includes live music and ready-to-eat foods and libations. And the market is set up outside not too far from the Guadalupe River, so it’s not just another trip to shop for groceries.
Curbside is still available Graham said. Orders are taken 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or they can be placed online at kerrvillefarmersmarket.com. Pickup is 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Pint & Plow Brewing Co. on Clay Street. Each order total includes a $5 service fee to cover the cost of collecting, storing, storing and packing. Orders over $100 will not be charged this fee.
The market will be open 4-6 p.m. every Friday throughout March and in November and December. April-October the hours will change 4-7 p.m. every Friday.
For more information, visit online at kerrvillefarmersmarket.com or follow it on Facebook and Instagram @kerrvillefarmersmarket.
