TIVY OFFENSIVE EXECUTION IMPROVES
The Tivy Antlers were able to turn things around offensively Friday night.
Tivy fell to 6A - District 12 opponent Killeen Shoemaker 56-35 in a second half shootout.
Tivy Coach David Jones said, “We executed a little better on the offensive side of the ball.”
Tivy was able to produce 378 yards of offense against Shoemaker last week.
This eclipsed 132 yards of total offense against Calallen the week before.
Jones added, “We still have work to do but we saw improvement.”
Tivy is off to an 0-3 start, but their opponents have been quality programs on all levels.
“Our kids have done a wonderful job of staying focused on getting better each week,” Jones said of the tough start. “We knew going into our season that our schedule was extremely tough. We will continue to get better and be prepared for district when it arrives.”
Tivy’s originally scheduled matchup with Seguin was cancelled, so they have made a schedule change this Friday.
Tivy will now travel to San Antonio East Central High School for a matchup with another 6A program.
The East Central Hornets are in District 27-6A and come into this game with an 0-2 mark.
Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium in San Antonio Friday.
