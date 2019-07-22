The Kerr Economic Development Corporation is asking the county for a bigger budget this year in order to grow the local business scene.
While nothing has been decided yet, representatives from the KEDC and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce presented their proposed budget to the Kerr Count Commissioners Court on Monday.
“It’s an exciting time for our county, and I’m really looking forward to capitalizing on all the opportunities we have and others we don’t even know about,” said Walt Koenig, president and CEO of the local chamber of commerce.
The total budget that the KEDC is asking for is $400,000, compared to last year’s budget of $264,546.67, said Gil Salinas, KEDC chief operating officer.
One big reason the budget is bigger is because the organization is looking to hire Theresa Metcalf to be in charge of business retention and expansion.
“She’s an outstanding individual,” Koenig said. “If you haven’t met her yet, she’s really awesome.”
Some of the proposed budget breaks down as follows: business recruitment, $20,000; marketing and design, $23,000; training, $5,000; travel, $17,000; meals and entertainment, $12,000; outside contract services, $12,667; and conferences, $10,000.
With this budget, the KEDC hopes to concentrate on the local business scene and grassroots marketing while minimizing travel outside of the area, Salinas said. That means focusing on growing target sectors, expanding the industrial footprint and having an inventory of buildings, all while maintaining the same quality of life Kerr County residents have now.
“What I’ve found is that Kerrville wants growth — not full-blown growth, but selective economic growth,” Salinas said. “Everybody pretty much said, ‘Don’t disrupt the quality of life that we have in our community.’”
Also at the meeting was talk of tires. A company, Reichhamm LLC, is looking to start a project of filling some abandoned quarries with tires and soil so that they are no longer giant holes in the ground.
The commissioners approved renewing a road and bridge fee of $10 that is paid when updating registration, an agreement about using some computers and equipment from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, an agreement with an auction company to auction some equipment and a change to the East Kerr County Center Point Wastewater Project.
The commissioners postponed talking about some insurance plan changes for county employees. County Judge Rob Kelly said he felt that there was insufficient time to consider the matter.
