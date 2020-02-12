While the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency, Kerr County and the Hill Country are at very low risk, said Pam Burton, infection control nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The respiratory illness, which originated in Wuhan, China, has resulted in more than 8,000 reported cases in China and more than 100 cases elsewhere in the world.
In a Feb. 10 update, the Centers for Disease Control said there have been 12 positive cases in the U.S. and none in Texas.
On Feb. 7, Joint Base San Antonio — Lackland received travelers — U.S. residents — to stay in 14-day quarantine and be monitored for symptoms before being released, the San Antonio city website said.
“The individuals will not have any exposure to the general public and airborne precautions are in place to ensure those caring for these individuals are safe,” said Michelle Vigil, public relations manager of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.
Additionally, there are several Bexar County residents who have returned to San Antonio from China and are under a 14-day self-quarantine.
“Our community and surrounding areas may be assured that they will remain safe and informed should we be presented with a patient suspected of having the 2019 novel coronavirus,” Burton said.
PRMC has established a response plan for the virus, but the hospital’s main focus is maintaining communication with and educating the public and following guidelines from the CDC on how to avoid illness, Burton said.
WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS?
Burton said that the new virus born in China — officially called 2019-nCoV — is a part of a family of viruses called coronaviruses. There are several viruses in the family that infect people, usually only causing mild disease such as the common cold.
But there are other types of coronavirus that cause severe illness, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, Burton said.
The CDC says to watch for a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as a cough or difficulty breathing. If someone with these symptoms has in the last 14 days been to Wuhan City or has had close contact with a sick person under investigation for 2019-nCoV, they should consult the guidance of the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/guidance-hcp.html.
PREVENTING ILLNESS
While the risk of coronavirus is low, there are still some preventative measures individuals can take to avoid getting sick, Vigil said.
“The 2019-novel coronavirus is primarily spread by respiratory droplets,” Vigil said. “This occurs when a person who is sick with the illness coughs or sneezes. The novel coronavirus does not survive long outside of the human body.”
Thus, the spread of the illness and ways to avoid it are similar to the flu — avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, stay away from those who are sick, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues and throw them away and wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
INFLUENZA
Vigil said that the risk of flu is much higher than coronavirus in the U.S. Flu activity is high and expected to continue for weeks. Nationally, there have been between 19,000 and 26,000 flu illnesses reported with about 10,000 deaths.
It’s not too late to get a flu shot, Vigil said. It’s recommended to get one every season.
“People who are at high risk of serious flu illness should take flu antiviral drugs quickly if they get sick,” Vigil said.
