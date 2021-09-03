ANGELO ST. (1-0) -VS- LINDENWOOD (0-1)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Angelo St.16714340
Lindenwood770620
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayASULWU
1st09:22ASU - Jackson,Donavyn 0 yd safety20
1st07:54ASU - Omayebu III,Nat 2 yd run ( ), 4 plays, 75 yards, TOP 1:2880
1st01:52LWU - Brister, C. 35 yd pass from (Seibert, L. kick) 5 plays, 61 yards, TOP 1:43157
2nd05:47ASU - Omayebu III,Nat 8 yd run (Fuller,Asa kick), 8 plays, 79 yards, TOP 3:11227
2nd00:07LWU - Brister, C. 24 yd pass from (Seibert, L. kick) 5 plays, 37 yards, TOP 0:392214
3rd09:03ASU - Odom,CJ 46 yd run (Fuller,Asa kick), 10 plays, 96 yards, TOP 4:162914
3rd00:43ASU - Rideaux,Zorhan 7 yd pass from (Fuller,Asa kick) 10 plays, 80 yards, TOP 3:523614
4th06:42LWU - Brister, C. 2 yd run ( ), 10 plays, 70 yards, TOP 3:533620
4th03:00ASU - Fuller,Asa 27 yd field goal 7 plays, 61 yards, TOP 3:393920
   4020

