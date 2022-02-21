SABINAL - The Center Point Lady Pirates defeated Sabinal, 4-1, Saturday to capture the championship at the Sabinal softball tournament.  

Kaylee Blackledge was selected the Sabinal Tournament's Most Valuable Player.  Victoria Beckerson, Samantha Castaneda and Destiny Johnson were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Pirates competed in four games during the two-day event.  Center Point lost to Ingram, 10-6, in the opening day game Friday.  

Castaneda and Liliana Espinosa had one RBI each.  Blackledge, Castaneda, Espinosa and Johnson added one stolen base each.

Castaneda pitched three innings and struck out one batter.

The Lady Pirates responded in the second game of the tournament.  Center Point had nine hits and defeated La Pryor, 11-7, Friday afternoon.

Castaneda had four RBI's.  Blackledge and Grace Geurin added two RBI's. Johnson and Espinosa had one RBI each.

Castaneda pitched two innings and struck out two additional batters.

The Lady Pirates played their third game in one day Friday evening.  Center Point pitched a shut out against Dilley, 4-0.

Blackledge scored two runs and had three RBI's.  She hit a home run and pitched 6.2 innings, striking out 13 batters. Castaneda added one RBI.

"We started slow in our first game," Center Point Head Coach Kenny King said. "but did a great job coming back and getting the next two."

The championship game was played Saturday afternoon against the host team, Sabinal.  The Lady Pirates won, 4-1, in five innings.

Blackledge had a triple and a double in the game.  She pitched all five innings, striking out nine batters.  54 of her 68 pitches were strikes. Castaneda was credited with two RBI's.

"Texas Tech commit Kaylee Blackledge has picked up where she left off last season," King said. "She's a dominant force in the circle and in the batters box."

