Schreiner University has invited the public to hear specialists speak about topics such as semiconductors, the human brain, the Civil War, health and more.
Modeled after the well-known TEDx talks available online, this all-new TexS Talks event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Ferguson Dietert Chapel of the Junkin Campus Ministry Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
There will be free parking and a reception.
This event is co-sponsored by the Kerrville chapter of Toastmasters International.
The university is at 2100 Memorial Boulevard in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.