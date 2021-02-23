First responders fielded hundreds of calls for service, in addition to shuttling water to areas without running water during last week’s severe winter storm.
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney reported 547 calls between Feb. 12 and 19 and Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall reported 1,261 calls in the same period, said city spokesman Stuart Cunyus in a Monday email.
Ingram Police Department fielded 84 calls Feb. 12-20, although this figure doesn’t include officer-initiated assistance, said Chief Carol Twiss.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said his deputies handled at least 538 calls during the storm and that he could provide more information on Tuesday.
Precinct 4 Constable Brad Rider also was busy during that period, traveling throughout the west end of the county to render aid. In some parts of the county around Mountain Home, “It looked like a tornado came through and chopped all the trees down,” he said Monday.
