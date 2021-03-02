The Tivy Antlers fell behind early and dropped a 10-5 district game against Alamo Heights Tuesday night.
Coleson Abel had a tough night on the mound throwing 64 pitches and 35 strikes on the night.
In 2.1 innings of play, Alamo Heights had five hits and scored seven runs on Abel.
On a positive note, Abel struck out three batters while on the plate for the Antlers.
