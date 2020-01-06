The first meeting of the year for the Hill Country CattleWomen will be Jan. 21, with social time at 10 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon.
This is the annual legislative meeting, and it will take place at the home of Teri Hartmann, 187 Dally Road, Fredericksburg.
Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs of the Texas and South Western Cattle Raisers Association, will lead the discussion on current legislation of interest to members.
The potluck meal will be a soup and create-your-
own-salad theme. Contact
hillcountrycattlewomen1979
@gmail.com for directions and a list of items to bring.
“Come even if you cannot bring anything. There is always plenty of food,” a club spokeswoman said. “Plates, bowls, cups, plastic utensils and napkins will be provided, and Teri is making ghoulash.”
