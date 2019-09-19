Kathaleen Luangamath wants to be a pediatric surgeon someday. Although she still has the rest of this year and the next to graduate high school before she can start her second cycle of education — which will likely take at least seven years — she’s encouraged by her passion for the human body.
“I love the human body,” Luangamath said. “As humans, we have really complex systems. I think learning about (that) is super interesting.”
Luangamath is one of many Tivy High School students who visited Peterson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday to learn about careers in physical therapy and rehabilitation. All of the students who took the trip are juniors and seniors in a health-care career pathway that offers professional certification to be a nursing assistant.
This week is National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, which partially spurred on the trip, but it’s also because of a grant that brought Peterson and Tivy together. Health Science Technology Instructor Sharon Pintsch, who is also a licensed practical nurse, wrote a grant to the Kerrville Public School Foundation for a $2,500 geriatric simulator.
The simulator includes a lot of gear that emulates symptoms of being geriatric — ankle and wrist weights, impaired vision goggles, a vest that throws off their balance and more.
“One student will be the patient and get an understanding of what it’s like to be a geriatric patient, but the other students will get to care for that geriatric patient,” Pintsch said. “It will allow us to practice what we’re learning.”
KPSF brought the grant request to Peterson, who decided to underwrite the entire amount for the simulator. The partnership between Tivy and Peterson continues to strengthen through efforts to help students interested in the medical field.
“It’s bridging that gap between what they learn in the classroom and what they’re going to see (in the hospital) so that they can have a better understanding of the patients,” Pintsch said.
One senior Aidan Baxter said the trip was inspiring because the people who talked about therapeutical careers seemed to really love their jobs.
“If you want to be hands on with someone, you have to have a lot of charisma, empathy and compassion with them, especially whenever they’re in their time of need,” Baxter said. “It really just solidifies my pursuit in getting a career in medicine — seeing how happy they are, hearing them say it’s not really a job or a career, but just another day in their life that they love.”
Baxter hopes to be an emergency medical technician or a nurse, he added.
For Luangamath, it was interesting to see how different departments in the hospital work together and that it’s comforting to know she has career options if she changes her mind about being a pediatric surgeon.
“If I don’t actually want to a pediatric surgeon, then I’ll get to see the different departments and understand that if I don’t want to do that, then it’s OK,” Luangamath said. “There’s other options than just the one I think I want to do.”
Photo at top: Peterson Regional Medical Center lead physical therapist Matt Riordan explains the use of water therapy in the rehibilitation process to Tivy High School students, who were visting the hospital to learn about a careers in physical therapy and rehabilitation.
