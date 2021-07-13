A storm is brewing over the Main Street brick problem, and many of the public are not happy about what the city will be doing about it. The crumbling bricks are presenting a safety hazard to pedestrians, and the Main Street Advisory Board plans to remove the bricks for safekeeping and repair the areas where they were.
The removal of those bricks is the central argument of many citizens, who want something done rather than just pulling them out and storing them.
“Most cities come up with a way to preserve history. I understand the part of the instability of the bricks posing a hazard to walkways and such. But to just store them and forget them is not a solution,” said Amy Smithey Underwood, by way of the city’s website.
The advisory board is in the process of setting up a system to get the bricks back to the ones who donated the money for them, and then hope to create a “memorial wall” to replace them.
“Ooooor, they can be replaced with a higher quality brick that WILL (sic.) last for generations,” said Amanda Goodman.
The initial bricks chosen were a D’hannis brick, which is softer than the standard brick, and over time, they chipped and eroded because of the weather and traffic. A partial fix was attempted in 2000, where newly purchased bricks with additional concrete was used in an attempt to stem the erosion, but roots and heavy vehicles have continued to cause brick damage over the years.
The original Main Street program started in 1993 as a fundraising project to support the Main Street Program budget. The goal of the program was to incorporate named or memorial bricks donated by individual citizens into the sidewalks of a three-block area — the 700 and 800 blocks of Water Street and the 200 block of Earl Garrett Street. Funding from the program assisted in supporting downtown beautification projects including the Texas Star at the intersection of Water and Earl Garrett streets.
After 26 years, the Main Street Program was revived and the Main Street Advisory Board created by the city of Kerrville after the city was designated as a sustaining member of the Texas Main Street Program. The board is composed of property and business owners within the designated Main Street boundaries and must be residents of Kerr County. It was thought that the MSAB could assist in helping to meet the goals set in the Kerrville 2050 Plan.
The newly revived board’s most immediate concern was to address the deteriorating condition of the memorial bricks lining the city’s downtown streets, which pose a threat to citizen and pedestrian safety after many years of weather exposure, pedestrian foot traffic and damage from vehicles and delivery trucks. The bricks are within the public right of way.
In January of this year, an ad hoc committee was formed by the MSAB to provide a recommendation on how to proceed with the memorial block program. Several areas in particular were identified as problematic. The committee looked into a number of ideas for repairing the bricks or moving them to a new location, but said those options were not feasible. The recommendation of the committee was to offer to return the bricks to their original donors, and then create a webpage to honor those who originally purchased bricks, along with the inscriptions recorded.
Some of the bricks have already been removed by the city, according to their website. Those in front of 707 and 709 Water Street were removed and placed in storage, replacing them with paver stones.
Other locations were identified as just as worn and crumbling, and with no money in the budget to do anything else, the plan was adopted by the board to remove all of the bricks and try to contact the original donors.
Aurora Joleen Artistry wants to make sure that she gets her brick back:
“I have a brick with my name on it downtown. My father purchased it when I was in high school, late ’80s, early ’90s. The brick has been there for the last 25-30 years. My father is no longer alive. I will fill the form out,” she said.
A web page at brick.kerrvillemainstreet.org has been created to capture survey information for those interested in having their brick returned. Donors of bricks have until Aug. 23 to register, and then volunteers will begin the process of distributing bricks to those who wish to have them. The bricks, once removed, will be stored at a city facility while owners are identified.
The next meeting of the Main Street Advisory Board will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at City Hall.
