KPSF-specialed.jpg

Shown at the check presentation are, back row, from left, Jim Harmon, Michelle Chancellor, Lisa Cook, Greg Peschel, Diane Stern, Rachel Johnston and Lynn Paulo. In the front row are Evelyn Nelson, Abigail Varando, Megan Bassinger, Tracy Flowers — who applied for the grant — and Erin Wofford.

 Courtesy

The Kerrville Public School Foundation this week awarded a $10,000 grant to Kerrville Independent School District’s Special Education program.

