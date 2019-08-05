Tivy hosted its first football practice at Antler Stadium on Monday morning. Once again, the reigning District 14-5A Div. II champions enter this season with high expectations, hoping to make the playoffs for a 23rd-straight season, repeat as district champions and make another deep run in the postseason.
The Antlers have the talent and experience to accomplish all three goals — returning five starter on offense and nine on defense — but there’s still plenty of work to be done before they host their season opener against Dripping Springs on Aug. 30.
The Antlers will hold their traditional midnight practice that’s open to the public on Friday and will practice in full pads on Aug. 12. They will play their first scrimmage against Boerne on Aug. 16.
