A 32-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of releasing intimate images of a woman, assaulting her, preventing her from making an emergency phone call, threatening her to keep her from testifying against him and repeatedly violating a protective order by sending her messages.
Cary Blake Otto, indicted this month on multiple felony charges, was still in the county jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling $158,500 following his arrest on Dec. 3, 2021. He’s charged with five misdemeanors: three counts of violating a protective order, one count of assault and one count of interfering with an emergency call. He has three felony charges: witness tampering, publishing intimate visual material and violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months.
Otto obtained the intimate images under circumstances in which the woman “had a reasonable expectation of privacy that the visual material would remain private,” according to an indictment. The disclosure of the material, said to have occurred Oct. 22, 2021, revealed the woman’s identity and caused her harm, according to the indictment.
Otto is accused of committing all the crimes from Sept. 30-Oct. 23, 2021.
He appears to have a pending burglary charge out of Mason County and has been convicted of possessing a firearm within five years of finishing a felony sentence.
He has a jury trial on the felonies set for May 23, and no dates set for the misdemeanors.
