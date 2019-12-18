Zach Rabon had trouble managing his anger — he freely admits this.
He found himself frequently arguing with his wife in front of their two young children. They were careless arguments, without regard for the impact they had on his children. His relationship with his wife was in tatters. A successful businessman, who specializes in sustainable building materials, the Mason, Texas man was drifting into a dark place.
Anger was his first step, he said.
For a man who had made his mark in sustainables, he knew that his personal life was heading in the opposite direction and that he needed help. He found it at Kerrville’s New Hope Counseling Center — a Christian-focused nonprofit group that provides mental health assistance.
It was the beginning of an effort to remake himself into a man his kids could be proud of.
“I have a new beginning and a fresh start, and I get a new crack at life,” Rabon said Tuesday.
Under the guidance of Cody Grenwelge, a counselor at New Hope and Hill Country Christian Counseling Center, Rabon has been able to transform himself from an angry, non-spiritual person to a man of faith with a deep reservoir of patience.
Rabon has had two recent life-changing moments, overcoming a serious internal infection that left him hospitalized for weeks earlier this year and the work that he’s done through New Hope.
“We used to never really go to church,” Rabon said. “Now we’re all active; my kids just got baptised a few weeks ago. The kids, they get it, man. They’re your biggest sense of accomplishment. … I just know that they think we’re doing a lot better, when they come over and there’s no fighting. ... They recognize it for sure.”
Even though they’re now separated, Rabon and his wife can have calm discussions that were unheard of when his own parents separated, he indicated.
Working on controlling anger has not only transformed his personal relationships, but it’s made Rabon more professionally successful and more able to deal with problems that inevitably arise at work, said Rabon, who runs a building materials company in Mason. Simple yet effective tools such as “back up, breathe, and be quiet” have helped him avoid reacting negatively to situations, he said. But it’s taken a lot of practice, with the inevitable relapse into decades-old patterns of thinking that he’s been able to trace back to how his parents behaved toward one another.
“I was just real bitter about my childhood and kinda carried a lot of that over,” Rabon said. “I had to understand that’s just the way it was and there’s no going back and changing things, and all I could do was try to make myself a better person going forward.”
Grenwelge said it’s common for a client to have that kind of “aha” moment in counseling — the recognition of a pattern that’s “passed down from generation to generation.”
“As a professional, it’s an amazing feeling that I can’t begin to describe, to see someone go through a breakthrough in what they are dealing with,” Grenwelge said Monday.
Raybon’s month-long recovery in the hospital didn’t interrupt his relationship with the counseling center. Grenwelge keeps in frequent contact with his clients, even outside sessions, whether it’s a text message or phone call to see how they’re doing.
“He couldn’t be any better at his job, that’s for sure,” Raybon said.
“These lessons I’m learning at New Hope are things that I carry out throughout my professional career,” Raybon said. “It’s not just a relationship setting, it’s across the board. It’s a set of tools that you can use across the board.”
Grenwelge, a licensed chemical dependency counselor who also specializes in anger management, marvels at the change in Rabon since the first sessions in early 2019.
“When (Rabon) first came in, he wasn’t always real chipper,” Grenwelge said. “Kind of almost like a slight depressed state, constant. Now he can come in and we’ll laugh. He’s way more upbeat than he was.”
One thing that attracted Grenwelge to work at New Hope was the freedom to share, when appropriate, his Christian faith with clients — something he couldn’t do at the prison where he worked in Hondo. This link with tradition has served Raybon well.
“I wake up, read some psalms, read some prayers — it’s just got me closer to God, more spiritual,” Rabon said. “I’m just across-the-board happier for sure.”
