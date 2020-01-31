Public invited to pray for nation, community
The public is invited to attend a Prayer for the Nation and Community from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Faithful will gather in the new sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., to offer “strategic prayers for the nation and community,” according to a press release from Louada Raschke Ministries.
The event is free, and everyone is invited to attend.
For more information on this event or other upcoming events, contact Dawn Kanady at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org, or visit www.louada.org.
St. Paul’s will host women’s retreat
Area women of all ages are invited to a retreat, “Joy in the Journey,” set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Road.
Registration in the fellowship hall will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Key speaker will be the Rev. Sheree Harris, who was appointed as St. Paul’s pastor in June.
Harris has a B.A. from the University of Virginia and a M.Div. from SMU’s Perkins School of Theology. Her experience includes more than 20 years pastoring United Methodist churches throughout the Rio Texas Conference.
Church Program Coordinator Sue Owens urged women to attend to “learn and grow in understanding of the joy the Lord brings to our life and faith journey.”
The cost to attend the retreat is $15, which will include lunch and refreshments.
Registrations are due by Feb. 10 and can be made at www.spumctx.org and in the church office. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information, call Owens at 830-895-2212.
