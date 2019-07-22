The Kerrville City Council will talk money for water and extending the River Trail at tonight’s city council meeting.
Schreiner University and the city government have been in discussion about extending the River Trail to link the intersection of G Street and Water Street to Schreiner. Council approved the project in January.
Charlie McCormick, the president of Schreiner, said in an interview early this year that having improved access to the university will help people be motivated to enroll and work there.
“When students are on campus, they’re having fun times on the weekends, walking with their friends to the movies or downtown or just walking, enjoying each other’s company, they’re going to have strong, positive associations with the university, and they’ll want to stay there,” McCormick said.
The Kerrville River Trail Master Plan, hatched in 2008, may be amended so that it includes a section that goes through downtown, linking Schreiner to the downtown area as well as the Riverside Nature Center.
These changes will make the already 5-mile-long concrete trail grow to be 6 miles long. According to information from the city of Kerrville, the trail was originally intended to be 6 miles long.
The council also will consider authorizing an agreement between the city government and the Texas Water Development Board. The water development board may grant the city $500,000 for a water system project.
The agreement would hash out the details of the grant, which will be executed through a principle forgiveness agreement.
Council also will talk about a construction project agreement that will cost a little bit more than $313,000.
Also on tonight’s agenda is discussion of a Korean War soldier’s remains returning home, the Kerrville Triathlon, a mutual aid agreement with the Ingram Police Department, the Nov. 5 local election, a monthly community project report and a financial update.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 701 Main St.
