Kerr County made $84,480 last month from housing inmates from counties around the Hill Country and the practice may help the county pay off a significant amount of debt to build the jail.
Kerr County Auditor Tanya Shelton was on hand at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting to announce the recent infusion of contract detention income.
“They are helping pay for our jail,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said upon hearing the news.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, who was at the meeting, told commissioners that although Kendall County had recently built or renovated its jail, it already was out of space and was having to use Kerr County’s facility. Hierholzer added that although Medina County was expanding its jail, it likewise will not have enough room for its inmates.
Both counties have contracts with Kerr County for inmate detention services, as do several others.
Hierholzer indicated he’s working on an inmate detention contract with Nueces County, and yet another county recently reached out to express interest in housing inmates in Kerrville.
Commissioners were told that the county made about $700,000 last year from housing out-of-county inmates.
“It’s going to go a lot higher than that,” Hierholzer told them, after citing the additional interest from other counties.
Kerr County charges counties $50 per inmate per day. Any non-routine medical services and any non-prescription medicine is billed to the paying county. For example, Kerr County doesn’t pay for surgical, dental, optical and hospital care.
The Kerr County jail underwent an expansion and improvement project that concluded in 2017. Voters in 2015 approved $15 million in debt for that project, which increased the number of inmate beds from192 to 328. The jail had an occupancy of 201 as of Tuesday morning, Hierholzer said. He said the daily average is about 210, although he added the jail rarely can achieve more than 80 percent occupancy, due to state law regarding the placement of inmates.
For example, female inmates must be placed out of sight of male inmates, and there are other categories of inmates also warrant careful placement to be in compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
As of Tuesday, outstanding debt for the jail project totalled $13,470,000, according to the county auditor’s office. The county is scheduled to make jail expansion debt payments of $605,000 on the principal and $581,982 on interest this year, according to the county’s 2019-2020 budget. The debt must be paid off by Feb. 15, 2035.
The county has been paying back the debt since the bonds were sold in 2015, when about 63% of the 2,709 total voters cast ballots in favor of the debt.
"Kerr County made $84,480 last month from housing inmates from counties around...."
Are we talking about gross receipts or net profits? Please answer that question. I can tell you from experience that many of the numbers floated through CC are misleading to the Nth degree. Keep in mind we have greatly expanded hard costs in accommodating these folks in the form of expanded staff, and all regular costs associated with housing prisoners, as well as significant cost to the community by introducing the criminals, and their friends and families to Kerrville. Incarceration profiteering is, in my opinion, destructive to the community and only benefits the incarceration industry.
I seek clarification on whether this story is purposefully disingenuous, using gross receipts as net income to hide the real truth regarding the economics of housing prisoners for profit. I don't believe Kerr County realized $84,480.00 of profit for housing out of county prisoners, and I hold out the real possibility that we actually took a loss. The KDT has a duty to clarify this, as this policy will surely be a topic of debate in the upcoming Sheriff's election. Rob Kelly and Harley Belew should tell the truth regarding the real economics of this most disastrous policy.
