On a cool and crisp evening for Friday night football, the Tivy Antlers (5-5) hosted the Lockhart Lions (7-3) in the regular season finale for both teams. As it turned out, the Antlers came up short by a final score of 42-28.
Things started off promising for the Antlers who capitalized on good field position with a touchdown on their opening drive of the game. The Antlers got down to the Lions 19-yard line where they faced a fourth and three. Senior quarterback Kale Lackey ran a draw play to pick up a fresh set of downs and extended the drive at the 16.
Two plays later, Lackey found a wide open Jake Layton who hauled in the touchdown pass and waltzed into the end zone unmolested for the first score of the game. The drive took 3:22 off the clock and allowed the Antlers to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
However, the Lions answered right back with a long and methodical drive of their own to tie the game at 7-7. Lockhart chewed up 5:57 of the first quarter clock on their scoring drive.
Tivy started their next offensive possession on their own 39. Unfortunately for Tivy fans, the Antlers offense stalled with two plays for negative yardage and an eventual three-and-out.
The Antlers defense had difficulty solving Lockhart's potent rushing attack on the ensuing drive. Lions quarterback Ashton Dickens punched it in from short yardage after another long drive and the Antlers found themselves trailing for the first time at 14-7 early in the second.
Down seven, Tivy's offense was once again unable to sustain a drive on their next set of downs. Facing a third-and-six, Lackey dropped back to pass and suffered a big sack that quickly ended the Antler drive.
After a Lions three-and-out, Tivy got the ball back and started their next drive on their own 27 with 5:21 to go before the half. That is when Lackey began to work some magic for the Antler offense.
The senior signal caller completed first down passes to fellow seniors Treves Hyde and Lake Audrain to keep his offense on the move. Then from his own 49, Lackey was flushed out of the pocket and felt the Lion defense bearing down on him.
Lackey rolled to his right and threw a soft touch pass to an open Layton who outran the entire Lion defense to the end zone for his second score of the ballgame. With 2:08 left in the half, the score was 14-13 as Tivy missed the point after. The Lions had enough time to add a short field goal as time expired in the half and Tivy found themselves behind 17-13 at intermission.
After a big kickoff return from the Lions to start the second half, Dickens rushed for another short yardage touchdown to give visiting Lockhart a commanding 24-13 advantage. The opening second half scoring drive took just 2:30 off the game clock.
Facing its largest deficit to that point, Tivy battled back on the ensuing drive. Lackey punctuated the sustained drive with a touchdown scamper to pull the Antlers to within one possession at 24-19 late in the third. On the following two-point conversion attempt, the senior passer found his favorite target Layton in the end zone to make the score 24-21 in favor of Lockhart.
Early in the final quarter, Lockhart added a short field goal to extend their lead to 27-21. Later in the period, Lockhart drove 95 yards for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to go up 35-21 with under seven minutes left.
On the next Tivy drive, Layton put a momentary charge into the home crowd with a long touchdown gallop after a short reception. However, the play was called back due to a targeting call against the Antlers. Layton eventually did haul in his third touchdown pass of the night on a short smoke screen play inside the 20 with 2:48 remaining.
On the ensuing Tivy onside kick, Lions standout Dickens leaped in the air, caught the kick cleanly and sprinted into the end zone for another Lions score. 42-28. It turned out the be the final scoring play of the evening and all but sealed Tivy's fate. Because of the loss, the Antlers will now travel to 9-1 powerhouse Alamo Heights for next week's playoff game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.