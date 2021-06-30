An Independence Day parade will be held in Comfort on Saturday morning.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will last from 8:30 a.m. to noon and begin at Lindner Avenue and High Street, according to a webpage created for the event by the Kendall County Republican Club.
“In our annual tradition, we will be handing out small American flags to the children,” reads a social media post from the club.
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothing or accessories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.