County commissioners are slated to reconsider their recent decision to close the county animal control facility on Saturday.
Item 1.2 on their Monday morning meeting agenda — available here — states, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding options for opening the Kerr County Animal Services on Saturdays.”
Commissioners will hear a report from animal services director Reagan Givens during that agenda item.
In October, commissioners unanimously voted to close the shelter on Saturdays and to close an hour later on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, people can still visit the shelter on Saturdays by making special arrangements in advance with facility staff. Commissioners in October also approved a volunteer policy that requires volunteers to sign up for shifts three days in advance.
In another matter, commissioners are agendized to consider approving property tax rebates for a proposed 60-unit, senior-only apartment complex at Thompson Drive and James Road.
The proposed 381 economic development agreement calls for The Landing Senior Living LLC to receive rebates for five years from the county of 80 percent of the ad valorem taxes the county collects related to the improvements on the property.
According to a report by the National Association of Home Builders, The Landing is expected to provide the following one-year benefits to the local economy:
- $7.97 million in local income
- $693,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments, and
- 115 local jobs.
Additional, recurring annual effects of The Landing include, according to the report:
- $1.64 million in local income
- $258,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments, and
- 28 local jobs.
The NAHB report, which includes further details, can be found below the commissioners’ agenda here.
At their Monday meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., commissioners also are slated to discuss and possibly act on preparing a county park for upcoming events, making revisions to the county’s investment policy, amending an agreement for health care services for jail inmates, appointing an appraisal district board member, re-roofing a hangar at the airport, and accepting bids for a road construction project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.