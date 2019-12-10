It was when Jeff Clark was a civilian contractor in Afghanistan for eight and a half years that his love for helping people sprouted.
“We would go in and build bathrooms and dining facilities for the troops in these remote places where they didn’t have access to any of that stuff and they were so happy to see us,” Clark said. “It was super rewarding. I just kind of got addicted to providing something for somebody who really needed it.”
That love of helping people has since blossomed, and Clark is excited to open the doors to his locally owned new senior care business, Right at Home. Clarke’s Kerrville location will serve Comfort, Kerrville and Fredericksburg and is part of an international franchise with around 450 locations providing nonmedical, in-home care to those who need help around the house as they age.
“We provide light housekeeping, meal prep, companionship, laundry, help running errands, and transportation to doctor’s appointments,” said Charlene Christian, Marketing Director. “We call it activities of daily living.”
Clark said that he wanted a business in the Hill Country because the area is close to his heart as a fourth generation native of Boerne. His own grandmother passed at 102 years-old just a few days before Clark opened for business but he knows the extra nonmedical care she received allowed her to stay in her own home longer.
Currently the hourly services provided by Right at Home are not covered by Medicare and are 95% private pay. In 2020, Medicare beneficiaries will have more opportunities to join Medicare Advantage managed care plans that offer limited personal services such as home care, nonmedical transportation, nutrition programs, and home modifications. The benefits, first allowed by the federal government for 2019, are not full-blown long-term care, but they do offer critical services that make it easier for adults with chronic conditions to stay in their homes.
“2020 is going to bring big changes for Medicare,” said Christian. “It is in the works that some personal care will be reimbursed.”
Clark is prepared to hire a selective group of caregivers and carefully match them with the right clients. Clark said all Right At Home locations, are always hiring entry-level positions and provide comprehensive and ongoing training to caregivers.
