A recent letter writer wanted to see more ideology, more partisan politics injected into our local elections. I couldn’t disagree more strongly.
The mayor and city council of any community have one primary job: Get things done. Clean streets and clean water. A plan for both accommodating and managing growth. The hiring and appointment of competent, professional staff. A steady and solid financial hand. Make sure the trash is collected and information distributed. These are not “right” or “left” issues; they are the hallmarks of competent leadership.
If someone wants to advance their political cause or push their ideological agenda, let them run for state office. There are plenty of positions and lots of politic theatrics in the statehouse in Austin. Here in Kerrville, let’s concentrate on good old non-partisan competence.
Niel Powers, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.