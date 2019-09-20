The Colegio Americano, an educational ministry of the Presbyterian Church of Colombia (IPC), has recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, as reported by the Presbyterian Mission Yearbook.
The school, older than the National University of Colombia, began in 1869, when Presbyterian mission worker Kate MacFerren began to teach English classes to a group of 18 girls in Bogotá. The Colegio Americano in Bogotá now serves more than 2,100 students and is one of 11 kindergarten through 12th grade schools of the same name, operated by the IPC, and supported by the Presbyterian Church USA, serving more than 8,000 students throughout Columbia.
Enthusiasts for the Colegio Americano include Nobel Prize winning author Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014). In his autobiography, “Living to Tell the Tale,” the author said he wanted to study at the Colegio Americano in Barranquilla, on Colombia’s northern coast, because of its commitment to open-mindedness and critical thinking, even though his mother preferred that he study in a conservative, Roman Catholic institution.
Graduates of Colegio Americano include Dr. Orlando Fals Borda (1925–2008), one of Latin America’s most respected intellectuals and founder of the School of Sociology at the National University of Colombia.
An enthusiastic crowd of 400 alumni, staff and supporters gathered in Colegio Americano’s auditorium on May 2 to celebrate the anniversary. The following two days, leaders from all 11 schools met to share best practices and common strategies for responding to the educational needs of a country seeking to promote peace and reconciliation after decades of civil war.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
